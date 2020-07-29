Another anti-mask Republican, Louie Gohmert, catches the virus

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) is among those who made a culture war of coronavirus on Capitol Hill, forcing other lawmakers and staff in congress to deal with him unmasked. Today he was diagnosed with Covid..

Rep. Louie Gohmert -- a Texas Republican who has been walking around the Capitol without a mask -- has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple sources. Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump and tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House. The eighth-term Republican told CNN last month that he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus.

He says he'll now wear a mask, but he's been infecting his colleagues and everyone around him for days.