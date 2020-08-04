Florida teen pleads not guilty to Twitter hack

Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida boy accused of pulling off the big Twitter hack, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. During the security breach, top accounts including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were taken over to push a bitcoin scam.

Young Mr. Clark told Circuit Court Judge Christopher Nash in Tampa today he was not guilty of the 30 felony counts of fraud prosecutors have brought against him, according to court records.

From Reuters:

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday for a hearing on a request to change his $750,000 bond and conditions of release. Clark’s attorney, David Weisbrod, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. A 19-year-old British man and a 22-year-old man in Orlando, Florida, have also been charged under U.S. federal law with aiding the attack, the Justice Department said. Clark netted at least $100,000 from the scheme by using the celebrity accounts to solicit investments from unsuspecting Twitter users, state officials said. Mason Sheppard, a 19-year-old from Bognor Regis, Britain, who used the alias Chaewon, was charged with wire fraud and money laundering while Orlando-based Nima Fazeli, 22, nicknamed Rolex, was accused of aiding and abetting the crimes, according to a Justice Department statement.

Read more at Reuters.