The suitcase computer of 2020

Picture this: you sit down in a meeting alongside your colleagues. They pull out their Surfaces, iPads, phones, and whatever else. You place a briefcase down on the table with a deafening thud. Everyone turns to look at you.

The a-X sereies of portable workstations resemble the earliest laptops, but are fully contemporary beasts fitted with top-of-the-range AMD Threadripper CPUs, up to 256GB of RAM and dual GPUs. And price tags hovering around $8000. PC Gamer:

Spider Board: horripilating data recovery There are many nondescript and mundane tools for data recovery, but the Spider Board is not one of them. It lives up to its name, with 25 leglike needles that, carefully placed on copper traces on a denuded card, suck the data out of them like fly juice. PC-3000 Flash Spider Board Adapter is a […] READ THE REST

£30 record player is fine Terence Eden found a turntable [Amazon] that cost only £30 (~$40): “I accidentally bought a load of vinyl records. So I decided to buy the cheapest, shittiest, turntable possible,” he writes. For firty paands he even gets a USB port to rip the records directly to digital. Is it any good? Not really. It plays […] READ THE REST

Mew is a furry, purring, wailing theremin Emily Groves’ Mew is an interactive furry slab. When you approach it, it begins to purr. When you stroke it, the purring intensifies and miaowing commences. If you stroke it too hard, the miaowing becomes wailing and hissing. Mew was part of a collaborative sound object project between Design Products, Information Experience Design and Visual […] READ THE REST

These 35 items can help your kid learn at home Nobody is happy about the current state of our COVID-ravaged education system. With a new school year fast approaching, plans for teaching students still in flux, and political in-fighting driving more fear and confusion about whether or not to re-open campuses, teachers and parents are concerned. Meanwhile, most kids are just fine with spending less […] READ THE REST

This collection of top quality video game icons can save you hours of work for under $30 Creating a fantasy world for a video or role-playing game is tough enough. In addition to all the game framework and functionality that goes into a build of any size, creators invariably sweat over the most minute details of every weapon, outfit, or other distinctive objects in their game. Even if your game is set […] READ THE REST