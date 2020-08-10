NYT: Trump inquired about adding his face to Mount Rushmore

In a story about South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, by Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman for the New York Times:

"I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious. He said, 'Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand, and so I shook his hand, and I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'"

Trump has floated this idea before. Now it makes him look needy and creepy, he wants to deny it. But he desperately wants it, so attention given to that desire is a drug he cannot refuse. So we get a typical Trumpism, denying it and admitting it in the same breath.