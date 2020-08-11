Biden picks Kamala Harris as his VP

Joe Biden celebrated today's double-digit polling lead by picking his veep: Kamala Harris. If he doesn't make it to 86 years old, she's set to be the first woman U.S. President.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said the appointment of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate is a "defining moment in U.S. history."

"This moment is long overdue. For far too long, we have undervalued Black women's political power and their role in shaping our culture, communities, and country," Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, said in the statement Tuesday.