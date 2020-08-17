/ David Pescovitz / 7:00 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Restaurant chain apologizes for weighing diners before they eat

Changsha, China's Chuiyan Fried Beef chain of restaurants apologized after launching a program in which diners would be weighed upon entering and then offered suggested menu choices. Last week, the country kicked off a campaign to reduce food waste and Chuiyan Fried Beef's gimmick was apparently a response to that. From CNN:

For example, women weighing less than 40 kilograms (88 pounds) were recommended the chain's signature beef dish and a fish head, while men weighing more than 80 kilograms (175 pounds) were recommended dishes including braised pork belly.

Signs around the restaurant encouraged diners to "clean your plate" and "be thrifty and diligent.

"Facing online accusations of fat shaming, Chuiyan Fried Beef said in a statement Saturday that it was trying to help curb food wastage. The restaurant chain said customers hadn't been forced to step on the scales — and while it "deeply regretted" the controversy, it would still allow customers to weigh themselves at its outlets.