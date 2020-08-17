Restaurant chain apologizes for weighing diners before they eat

Changsha, China's Chuiyan Fried Beef chain of restaurants apologized after launching a program in which diners would be weighed upon entering and then offered suggested menu choices. Last week, the country kicked off a campaign to reduce food waste and Chuiyan Fried Beef's gimmick was apparently a response to that. From CNN:
For example, women weighing less than 40 kilograms (88 pounds) were recommended the chain's signature beef dish and a fish head, while men weighing more than 80 kilograms (175 pounds) were recommended dishes including braised pork belly.
Signs around the restaurant encouraged diners to "clean your plate" and "be thrifty and diligent.
"Facing online accusations of fat shaming, Chuiyan Fried Beef said in a statement Saturday that it was trying to help curb food wastage. The restaurant chain said customers hadn't been forced to step on the scales — and while it "deeply regretted" the controversy, it would still allow customers to weigh themselves at its outlets.
I've been accused of being partial to Kewpie Mayonnaise because of its retro packaging, but that's only somewhat true. It's the best mayo I've ever had. Chalk it up to extra egg yolks and the MSG. It's made in Japan, but you can buy a 3-pack on Amazon. If you are making okonomiyaki (crepes with […]
From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […]
The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […]
If you haven't kept tabs on the advancements in smart glasses since the Google Glass project folded in 2015, we have some news — they're getting closer. Well, maybe not Google…but other manufacturers have continued to push forward the smart glasses concept. MAD Gaze has become one of the pioneers in smart glasses technology, producing […]