I like colored porcelain, so when I saw these colorful bowls, I couldn't resist. They'll go well with my hard-to-get set crumple espresso cups.
Colorful soup bowls
Easy repair for small holes in walls
This tube of 3M small hole repair spackle comes with a built-in putty knife and a sanding pad on the cap, making it much more convenient to fill nail holes and dents in walls. I bought one for my toolbox. READ THE REST
Recomendo videos of things the Cool Tools editor like
In addition to the free weekly Recomendo newsletter (which has almost 50,000 subscribers), the editors of Cool Tools (I'm one) have started making short videos of things we like. Please subscribe to the Cool Tools YouTube channel so you don't miss them. READ THE REST
Get a 16-pack of succulents for a good deal
I bought some small succulents a couple of years ago and they have slowly grown since then and I've repotted them. I keep one on my desk (above). They require almost no care and have a great prehistoric feel. Amazon has a really good price right now on a 16-pack of succulents. I like them… READ THE REST
If you want your boost your memory, try this course
Your brain is a wondrous creation. Even when you're destroying it with Cheetos and hour after hour of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it's still the most powerful computer you will ever own. According to Northwestern University psychology professor Paul Reber, each human brain has the capacity to store up to 2.5 petabytes of data.… READ THE REST
This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST
Learn to play guitar, piano, and drums with this monster music training package
Unless you're an essential worker, there's a good chance your work from home, stay at home lifestyle will be continuing, at least through the winter months. That's more than a little depressing, but it doesn't have to mean you've just given up. Instead of just surfing the web or watching TV, maybe you can even… READ THE REST