Jeffrey Toobin, the famous author and journalist currently with The New Yorker, was suspended today after exposing his penis during a Zoom meeting with colleagues. The circumstances are unclear. Toobin told Motherboard that he thought he had muted the camera—"I believed I was not visible on Zoom"—but he also directed an apology to his wife as well as his colleagues, which implies a bigger problem at hand.
Jeffrey Toobin suspended after exposing penis to colleagues on Zoom
