American Carnage: the worst-case election day pundits fear

American Carnage: The Nightmare Scenario outlines what many pundits have been warning could happen in the 2020 US federal elections.

Mail-in ballots for many states will skew more Democratic than the state's in-person voters. The deluge of mail-in ballots this year means that counting may not be done at the end of Election Day, and it's possible that Trump will be ahead in key swing states, only to see his lead vanish as mail-in ballots get counted. He and his supporters will cry foul, and who knows what happens after that. It's a precarious moment in US history, for sure.

Image: YouTube / Antibody TV