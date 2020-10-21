Scorpions crawl on professional scorpion handler while filmed in black light

Nowness presents an art film starring a professional scorpion handlers and several of her venomous charges.
As part of our new series of moving-image premieres, Nowness Experiments, we welcome French filmmaker and visual artist Marc Johnson to the screen. Inspired by a philosophical Chinese poem about a man dreaming of being a butterfly, Marc Johnson reimagines the ancient fable and its epistemological skepticism in a new film. World-renowned scorpion handler Kanchana Ketkaew and several venomous arachnids approximate collaborative survival in a non-narrative experimental project filmed under ultraviolet light.