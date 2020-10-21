Trump storms out of 60 Minutes interview, complains on Twitter about host

I'm hoping that the graphic designers at CBS are working quickly to create special titles for "45 Minutes" instead of the usual 60, because that's how long Trump lasted before fleeing interviewer Leslie Stahl.

"Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today", said White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. "He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence."

He took to Twitter to taunt Stahl — "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me" — and to say he was thinking of posting his own recording of the interview to pre-empt CBS's broadcast. As of Wednesday morning, he hasn't.

Whatever happens in the election, it's been nice seeing Savannah Guthrie (and Leslie Stahl, presumably) crush Trump's ego simply by asking questions.