Good grief: Charlie Brown's Halloween special not airing on TV for the first time since 1966

For over 50 years, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the Peanuts Halloween special, has aired annually on network television. Starting this year, this classic will move to Apple TV+. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, it will be available to view for free ("as a special treat") on the streaming service who just announced they bought the rights to Peanuts programming. (That means A Charlie Brown Christmas is affected too.)

Apple TV+ is $4.99/month and a free trial is available.

Previously: The voice actors behind the Peanuts gang (1968)

screengrab via It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown