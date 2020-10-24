Jared and Ivanka are mad about these billboard ads, so please don't share these photos of them

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are so angry about billboards mocking them in Times Square that they're threatening to sue the Lincoln Project, which put them there.

Their lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, surely knows that mocking powerful, wealthy politicians is protected speech. But it's their money!

"Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement. Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project's representation that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel," Mr. Kasowitz's letter read. "If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages." The Lincoln Project tweeted out the letter on Friday night, along with a statement that promised to leave the billboards in place. "Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people," the statement read in part. "We plan on showing them the same level of respect."

Photos courtesy of the Lincoln Project. As brilliant as their anti-Trump ads are, remember that they are all right-wing sorts and as soon as Trump is gone, all the money liberals are throwing at them will end up funding similar work aimed at Democratic candidates.