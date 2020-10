The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed impeached and manifestly nuts president Donald Trump a big pre-election political win today. The GOP-led Senate confirmed Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump has now placed three justices on the Supreme Court of the United States.

Said Trump's doomed henchman Lindsey Graham tonight in this clip:

"She is now on the court. Mission accomplished. The left is going nuts tonight… Help me, help all of us keep our seats…"