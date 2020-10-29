Idaho Lt. Governor drives around with a gun and a Bible protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in video questioning if virus is even real

Idaho's Republican Lieutenant Governor drives around with a gun and a Bible protesting coronavirus restrictions in this weird new pandemic truther video.

Read more at the Idaho Statesman: Idaho Republicans, including Lt. Gov. McGeachin, decry pandemic measures in new video.

The video features cameos from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, state representatives Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; Christy Zito, R-Hammett; Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, both of whom are unopposed for election to the House in November. The lawmakers' script is a "declaration to Idaho residents and officials" that the Idaho Freedom Foundation published on its website in early October. Hundreds of people, including the lawmakers in the video, have signed on to the declaration, which says it was "ratified by the people of Idaho October 1, 2020."

