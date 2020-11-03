As in 2016 'SNL' has Dave Chappelle host week after presidential election

Is Saturday Night Live daring fate to repeat itself this Saturday November 7th, 2020 when they invite comedian Dave Chappelle to host? In 2016 Chappelle hosted 'SNL' on the Saturday following the presidential election and Trump's surprise win. For many, his monologue was a helpful salve for the wounds that Hillary supporters suffered from the presidential results upset. Dave Chappelle's stand up comedy is always a mix of undiluted truth, that both stings and makes us laugh. Here's what he said in 2016 following the election:

"But America's done it. We've actually elected an Internet troll as our president. The whites were furious. I've never seen anything like it. I haven't seen whites this mad since the O.J. verdict."

"I'm wishing Donald Trump luck. And I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too."

Did the 'historically disenfranchised' feel like they were given a chance over the last 4 years under Trump? We may get an idea this Tuesday night. Fingers crossed that 'SNL' and Chappelle don't jinx this thing.