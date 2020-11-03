It's election day, and the polls are open nationwide

It's election day in America, though a deluge of mail-in and early votes have created the nation's first manifest election "season"—a feature of the Covid pandemic that may outlast it.

In any case, if you haven't already voted and would like to, it's your last chance to do so. Here are the official instructions. Even if you haven't registered to vote, you may be able to do so at the polling station, depending on where you live. If you requested a mail-in ballot and it never came, or you never got confirmation it was tallied, you can vote in person instead.

I recommend that you vote for Joe Biden, even if you're deep in the Boing Boing readership coalition of maniacal witches, Stalinist electricians and libertarians that can withstand sunlight.