TikTok says Trump regime forgot about ban, app maker wants to know what's up

TikTok says the Trump administration appears to have completely forgot about banning the app, and forcing a sale of its US assets.

TikTok has filed a petition in a US Court of Appeals calling for a review of actions by the Trump administration's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFUIS). The reason, according for the company, is that it hasn't heard from the committee in weeks about an imminent deadline for parent company ByteDance to sell off US assets over national security concerns. The CFIUS set the deadline of November 12th for TikTok to divest itself of "any tangible or intangible assets or property, wherever located, used to enable or support ByteDance's operation of the TikTok application in the United States." TikTok says it applied for a 30-day extension that was allowed for in the CFIUS' order, but hasn't received any communication on the matter. It's not clear what would actually happen if the deadline passed; TikTok was granted a preliminary injunction against it late last month.

