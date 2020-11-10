"Oh, shit. Fuck."
Watch NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian cursing on a hot mic
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- b-side
- bloopers
- bside
- Funny
- news bloopers
- TV news
Unnervingly good entry in the "what languages sound like to non-speakers" genre
Over the years there've been many amusing and clever illustrations of what English (or other languages) sound like to non-speakers. This latest example, by Diego J. Rivas, offers a complete tour of English, Arabic, French, Spanish and other languages, complete with regional accents. EEAAAUUUU, laventry gaight frough Lopford 'n' Lanterbury. READ THE REST
Watch baby and dog at same time with this one weird clothesline trick
"Best kid and dog sitting hack ever," from an Australian mom. From Storyful: A New South Wales mother has devised an inventive way to keep a nine-month-old baby and pet occupied, creating a clever hack with her clothesline. Adaminaby mother Kathleen Brittany Egan attached her little boy's Jumper to the rotary clothesline where she had… READ THE REST
Police stop man walking fake dog after curfew
In Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, police stopped a fellow walking his dog after a COVID-19 curfew. Turned out, the dog was a stuffed toy that the man was dragging around on a leash. From UPI: The man then claimed his walk was an artistic practical joke and was released with a warning. The dog walker… READ THE REST
Skip the coffee shop and get fresh-brewed coffee right from this travel mug-sized brewer
We knew it had to happen, right? From old school brewers, to Keurigs, to Starbucks, and beyond, the art of brewing coffee has been put into overdrive in recent years. But, until now, we'd never really reached this point before–a coffee mug that actually brews its own coffee. Whether you're a work-from-homer or a road… READ THE REST
With Tidal, Kast TV, and more, this package will help keep you entertained this winter
As cold winter weather starts to settle in over much of the U.S., people are becoming less and less eager to leave the house. Add in the effects of a global pandemic and it's a safe bet to assume we'll all be spending many more hours indoors over the next few months. If you're going… READ THE REST
This solid wood headphone stand can wirelessly charge your devices
As you scan your eye across your home office desk, is it all starting to get a little…cluttered? Junk piling up, cords tangled everywhere, even important accessories littered across your workspace might be turning your desk at home into what your desk back at the office looks like. With a little forethought, you can not… READ THE REST