Nebraska TV personality Leta Powell Drake, now 82, is best known for her hilariously direct and often "inappropriate" interrogations of celebrities in the 1980s, a fine sampling of which you can view above. At the time, stars would travel around the country to promote their latest projects on local TV. See more here, from Sigourney Weaver and Ernest Borgnine to Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.
Watch this Nebraska broadcaster's hilariously awkward and direct 1980s celebrity interviews
