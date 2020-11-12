White House press secretary: "That would be a question more for the White House."

WAIT. When asked about whether Joe Biden will receive access to intelligence briefings, Kayleigh McEnany says, "That would be a question more for the White House."



Kayleigh McEnany IS the WH Press Secretary, though she is appearing on FOX as a Trump 2020 adviser. pic.twitter.com/34gfs72fzE — The Recount (@therecount) November 12, 2020

Appearing on Fox News today, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to a question about delivering intelligence briefings to President-Elect Joe Biden with the following: "That would be a question more for the White House."

Umm, I guess she was appearing on the program in her other role as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser. Still, what you just watched is the press secretary for the White House referring the question to herself.

Interesting though that she also used the phrase "expected transition":