White House press secretary: "That would be a question more for the White House."

Appearing on Fox News today, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to a question about delivering intelligence briefings to President-Elect Joe Biden with the following: "That would be a question more for the White House."
Umm, I guess she was appearing on the program in her other role as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser. Still, what you just watched is the press secretary for the White House referring the question to herself.
Interesting though that she also used the phrase "expected transition":
But I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition, though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes.