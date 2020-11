• President Trump says for the first time that Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election

Donald Trump just tweeted "He won", meaning Joe Biden, and the recent presidential election — followed by a bunch of garbage lies, and retweets of Fox News 'Watters' World' host Jesse Watters spewing more garbage lies.

But that's it, folks. Trump admits loss.

The loser finally conceded his election loss, more than a week after the election.