If you noticed something different about Trump's appearance you are not alone

Most presidents go through a rapid aging transformation through their years in office, most conspicuously with a graying of the hair–unless you're a narcissist with time for golf, spray-tanning and Just For Men hair products. In Donald Trump's most recent press garden address, his graying was hard to deny.
Is this a concession in and of itself? A concession to normal, aging hair? Maybe psychologically he's feeling the lame-duckness of his current state and figures, "what's the use? I'll just go gray." OR, will he come back from this with a vibrant orange product to drastically over-correct beyond his regular freakish odd look?
His next public appearance may be the "hair tell" we need to figure out his next move. Gray=concession. Orange=same old asshole.