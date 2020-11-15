If you noticed something different about Trump's appearance you are not alone

Most presidents go through a rapid aging transformation through their years in office, most conspicuously with a graying of the hair–unless you're a narcissist with time for golf, spray-tanning and Just For Men hair products. In Donald Trump's most recent press garden address, his graying was hard to deny.

I know this isn't important but trump finally stopped coloring his hair. These photos are are 9 days apart. pic.twitter.com/g9bqbpHIUA — Rick (@BrodyBroadcast) November 13, 2020

Oddly, Trump is suddenly no longer blonde. His hair appears to have turned gray since Election Day pic.twitter.com/Nkn8KLXPhZ — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 13, 2020

Is this a concession in and of itself? A concession to normal, aging hair? Maybe psychologically he's feeling the lame-duckness of his current state and figures, "what's the use? I'll just go gray." OR, will he come back from this with a vibrant orange product to drastically over-correct beyond his regular freakish odd look?

His next public appearance may be the "hair tell" we need to figure out his next move. Gray=concession. Orange=same old asshole.