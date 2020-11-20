The inspiring prison art of exiled Kurd Zehra Doğan

The recent work of artist Zehra Doğan is made from coffee, tea, cigarette ash, turmeric, bleach, menstrual blood, and tomato paste, whatever she could find in her Turkish prison cell where she was serving almost three years for her journalism and a painting she did that the Turkish government didn't take kindly to. She smuggled the work out in the laundry.

Zehra Doğan was among the thousands of people who have been caught up in arrests and detentions in Turkey since the 2016 attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government. Those detained are accused of either supporting the Gülenist movement, blamed for the failed putsch, or the Kurdistan Workers' party (PKK), a militant group, both of which are outlawed.