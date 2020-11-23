GSA tells Joe Biden the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process

NEWS: Federal agency ascertains Biden 'apparent winner' of election, clears way for start of transition from Trump.

The GSA (General Services Administration) has informed president-elect Joe Biden that the Donald Trump administration is now ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter that GSA administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon, obtained by CNN.

It's over.

Michigan was the breaking point.

This means the funding and other transition support can start flowing from the federal government.

