From Sennheiser to Sony, here are 15 of the best Black Friday headphone deals happening right now

When you're working from home, there are two fantastic reasons for picking up a quality pair of over-ear headphones. First, they can help you focus in on your work, like listening or communicating intently during a video conference. Second, they can be a great barrier against the rest of the world, blocking out the pets, kids, and other distractions that can come with a home office. And hey, it's always nice to just be able to immerse yourself into music, too.

No matter why you're considering them, a pair of solid headphones are always a must. Right now, you can pick up many of these 15 different headphone models at a limited-time Black Friday discount. When you enter the promo code BFSAVE20 during your purchase, you can knock another 20% off your final price.

Quality audio on a budget

The Ventura headphones are wireless convenience at its best–yet, backed with the technology to make anything sound positively epic. With 40mm drivers and a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, these offer premium audio anywhere you go. And, the leather black-on-black design makes you look pretty darn cool at the same time.

An Amazon's Choice spotlight product, the Z2's feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of similar headphones. TREBLAB's Sound2.0 tech crystalizes your listening experience with active noise-cancellation for brilliant sound quality, powered by over 35 hours of uninterrupted battery life.

These headphones can be plugged in, or used wirelessly, depending on your mood. But, either way, the SoundSurge 55s give an immersive top-flight audio experience. And, with the Sony digital noise-cancellation chip inside, you can screen out distracting ambient noise without blocking out all the sounds of the world happening around you.

With a pair of powerful 40mm neodymium drivers keeping the beat, this is a serious audio presentation. But, along with the killer sound, these ANC1000s pack in plenty of handy features as well, like built-in controls right in the ear cup for swiftly navigating your music, or making and receiving calls.

Backed by strong reviews from outlets like The Verge, AskMen, TIME, Techaeris, Engadget, and Wired, the H4s are definitely worth a look. Part of what's getting so much of the attention is the patented EarPrint technology, which maps, then adapts music to your unique hearing profile so you can enjoy healthy listening with less ear fatigue.

Mu6

New companies step up to challenge to be at the level of the big audio powerhouses, yet, few have attracted the solid reviews of Mu6. Funded through Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, they've only been around for two years, yet are generating notices that compare their headphones favorably to the likes of the Sonys and Boses of the world.

Their first offering, the Mu6 Space 1, launched with a healthy serving of pure, clear sound powered by Qaulcomm's Apt-X LL codec and CSR Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Then, they improved things with the Mu6 Space 2, which featured even better noise-cancellation, heavily upscaled decibel levels, and this time, they're fully foldable.

Sony

When it comes to audio, there aren't many bigger dogs on the block than Sony. Whether you are ready to go wired with the twin 1.18-inch drivers and Bass Booster of the XB450s, or jam wirelessly with the one-touch Near Field Communication (NFC) connectivity of the XB650s or the ZX220s, it's the Sony quality shoppers expect through and through.

And, since these models are all open-box-new, or like-new products, you'll enjoy headphones that work just as well as any you'll find off the store shelves, but at a healthy savings off their original in-store prices.

Only the best

JBL has been a big name in audio tech for 70 years now, which instantly warrants these active noise-cancelling wireless headphones some consideration. Pumping out deep, powerful bass from their 32mm JBL drivers, they bring the sound your ears love. Plus, they fold flat, are made from lightweight materials, and are durable enough to give you years of on-the-go service.

This Amazon's Choice selectee features rich, immersive, award-winning sound that showcases the clarity, breadth, and balance of your music. They've also got an Apple W1 chip inside for up to 40 hours of playback time, and cushioned ear cups for those all-night listening sessions.

With a century of professional-grade audio manufacturing behind them, the AONIC are being called "phenomenal" and "a cause for celebration." You'll likely agree after some time with AONIC 50, which lets you choose between the adjustable noise-cancellation mode to eliminate distractions, and the environmental mode so you can still hear the outside world while you listen.

Headphones don't get much better than the name Sennheiser. The latest addition to Sennheiser's elite premium headphone range, the Momentum 3 reproduces the full balanced depth and precision of studio-quality audio. While the advanced Active Noise Cancellation offers three modes tailored to different environments, you can also make sure they never get lost, with the built-in location-tracking smart TILE technology.

Prices subject to change.