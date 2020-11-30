Bizarro Erotica author Chuck Tingle made a moving animated short about depression and ghosts

It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Chuck Tingle, the surprisingly wholesome author of such acclaimed literary masterpieces as Space Raptor Butt Invasion, Upset Tromp Supporter Pounded In The Butt By His Search For Meaning Now That His Bigoted Cult Leader Has Been Voted Out, Bigfoot Pirates Haunt My Balls, Pounded in the Butt By My Own Butt, Slammed In The Butthole By My Concept Of Linear Time, Pounded In The Butt By The Sentient Manifestation Of My Own Ignorant Climate Change Denial, and of course, the classic Pounded In The Butt By My Book "Pounded In The Butt By My Book 'Pounded In The Butt By My Book "Pounded In The Butt By My Book 'Pounded In The Butt By My Own Butt'"'". As I've written elsewhere, Mr. Tingle's unrelentingly positive online persona is a genuinely rare gem in this ugly world—perhaps moreso because of how it juxtaposes with his publishing output.

Mr. Tingle has a new YouTube series out, and you can watch the video above. To the uninitiated, the voice and some of the linguistic ticks may seem a bit odd (there is a performance art element to Mr. Tingle, yes, but the man behind the paper bag is said to have autism as well). But as Chuck discusses "The Lonesome Train"—how he refers to depression in his own special way—as well as ghosts, he ends up hitting on some really touching and beautiful points. And I don't mean touching in the sexy way either.

we all know this classic moment of remembering love is real. this is a way of all bucks who deny the lonesome train pic.twitter.com/25Oqc97Kg2 — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) May 9, 2016

REJECTED. out lonesome train OUT pic.twitter.com/3krPdFEGHD — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) April 26, 2020

TIME TO HIT THE ROAD LONESOME TRAIN. not today pic.twitter.com/o0aikoM4xr — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) March 3, 2020

get out of here lonesome train ive got dreams to dream and love to prove! — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) April 24, 2018

its okay to get riled up or feel sad or hear the call of the lonesome train sometimes bud were all buckaroos here its okay just keep trotting were here with you — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) November 3, 2019

tell someone how much they mean to you. our time is long but it is limited and the lonesome train will eventually call. RIGHT NOW is the time to prove love maybe just by saying 'i appreciate your friendship as buds' or even just saying 'neat hat buckaroo' to a bud to be — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) January 9, 2019

Chuck Tingle will be releasing new episodes of his YouTube cartoon every Tuesday for the rest of the year ("all this timeline," he says), with each premiere accompanied by a live chat. Upcoming themes include spelling, gardening, magic, bikes, and superheroes. His most recent books include Cranberry Sauce Gets Me Off During My Socially Distanced Thanksgiving, though he'll probably crank out something new by the time this is published.