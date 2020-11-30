Bonus to Biden win: FCC chair Ajit Pai is quitting

Ajit Pai announced he'll be stepping down as FCC chairman, rather than waiting around to be fired by Biden on January 20. Best known as a monopoly-loving foe of Net Neutrality, Pai also let stand the abusive practice of charging imprisoned mothers and fathers as much as $14 a minute to talk to their kids on the phone.

From Cory's 2017 post:

The American prison system is home to one of the greatest market-failures in the history of telephony (which is saying something): a monopolistic system in which sole-supplier, hedge-fund owned telcoms operators charge as much as $14/minute for prisoners to talk with their lawyers, families and loved ones.

It's not hard to understand how this system came about: for one thing, states get kickbacks from the gougers, who earn billions ripping off the overwhelmingly poor and racialized families of prisoners, while prisons (especially private prisons) replace in-person visits with balky, semi-functional video calls that cost even more than voice-calls (and which are easier for prison authorities to illegally wiretap than in-person visits). Is it any wonder that there's a booming market for metal-detector-inert mini-phones that will fit in your rectum?

In 2015, the Obama FCC took steps regulate this titanic, abusive market-failure, but then Trump's FCC reversed course, refusing to defend the rule in a court challenge brought by the states that had shared in the booty. Without a defense, the rule was struck down.

Trump FCC Chairman Ajit Pai styles himself a free market ideologue, but he's never met a corrupt, government-backed monopoly he didn't like, from prison-phones to state laws than ban cities from providing broadband to customers the carriers underserve or refuse to serve altogether.

In the meantime, this monopoly is costing us a generation: 2.7 million prisoners' children are being systematically denied access to their incarcerated parents. These children do worse in school than their peers who can regularly contact their incarcerated parents, are more likely to be expelled, and their parents are more likely to divorce.