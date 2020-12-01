Papercraft animation homage to videogames

Eric Power writes:

I am pleased to present, Video Games, the latest collaboration between myself and jeremy messersmith for his Mixtape for the Milky Way project. Working on this video was a true joy. I've been playing video games since the mid 80's when I first got a hold of an Atari. Since then, they have been a part of many cherished memories with friends as well as solo adventures. When we were talking about the making of this video, I asked jeremy if we should make up our own games or straight-up feature the ones we grew up with. We decided to just go for it and each made lists of some of our favorites. This proved to be a very difficult curation, as my intention was not just to show a random selection of games, but to also choose moments within those games that had a particular significance to us while also going hand in hand with the song.