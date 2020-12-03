Biden says he asked Fauci to be a chief medical adviser for incoming administration

President-elect Joseph R. Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci today and asked him to stay on and also be his "chief medical adviser."

No word at this time of Fauci's response.

Biden also told CNN he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days after he takes office.

"On the first day I'm inaugurated I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask."

Biden also said in the interview with Jake Tapper that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine once Dr. Fauci says a vaccine is safe. Biden added that he plans to receive his dose(s) publicly to demonstrate his confidence in the vaccine(s).

More at CNN.

