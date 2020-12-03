Christmas cheer from Slayer and George Michael

Miss Cellania

For Christmas 2020, mashup artist extraordinaire Bill McClintock combined Slayer's "South of Heaven" with Wham!'s "Last Christmas" into a song he calls "South of Christmas" by Slam! There's also a cameo appearance by Rammstein and McClintock himself with a festive guitar solo. The best edit in the song comes at about 3:20. Try not to laugh.