'We're all victims' Trump whines at Georgia rally, repeatedly refusing to accept he lost election to Biden

• "We're all victims. Everybody here. All these thousands of people here tonight. They're all victims. Every one of you."



• "If I lost — I'd be a very gracious loser."



• "We will not back down. We will never, ever surrender."



• On trying to overturn the election: "I've probably worked harder in the last three weeks than I ever have in my life. Doing this."



— Donald Trump, Valdosta, GA, December 5, 2020

Trump's speechifying in Georgia tonight is especially crazed. He is saying repeatedly, clearly, in various ways, that he refuses to accept that he lost the recent election to President-Elect Joe Biden, and is presenting the "stolen" election as a kind of Lost Cause, while delcaring his audience to be victims. It's wild.

"We have made America safe again," Trump lies at the end of his incoherent rant, on a day when about 2,500 Americans died from the coronavirus.

"We're gonna win back the White House. We're gonna win it back," Trump says, teasing a 2024 run, but adding, "I don't want until 2024. I want to go back three weeks." pic.twitter.com/SXARsaemKK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020

Trump starts to wrap up his rally in Georgia by saying, "We will never, ever surrender" pic.twitter.com/FdupYHoSlM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020

President Trump tonight declared quite clearly, and repeatedly, that he has not accepted, and has no plans to accept, the results of this election. — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) December 6, 2020

Trump, on trying to overturn the election: "I've probably worked harder in the last three weeks than I ever have in my life. Doing this." — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) December 6, 2020