Watch the "Creating The Queen's Gambit" featurette

Netflix just posted the 14-minute video about the making of The Queen's Gambit. It includes interviews with lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy and writer-director Scott Frank.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.