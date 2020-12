Brian Bilston has been called the "unofficial poet laureate of Twitter" for his clever, digestible, pun-tastic poetry.

Fitting with the theme of 2020, Bilston has written a new holiday poem titled "Tense Christmas." It riffs on the idea of the ghosts from A Christmas Carol, but instead makes them a bit more, errm, complex.

This is however, only my second favorite Bilston holiday poem—the first being this beauty:

Image: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons