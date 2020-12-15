Sen. Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win for the first time

• "So as of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

— Mitch McConnell, Tuesday December 15, 2020

Only took him an entire month. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Moscow) acknowledged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' election win for the first time on Tuesday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin actually sent his regards to Biden and Harris before McConnell publicly acknowledged the vote of the American people.

"The Electoral College has spoken," said McConnell at long last today, congratulating both Biden and Harris. "All Americans can take pride" in having the first female vice-president elect, he added.

