Trump weirdly defensive of Russia in his first comments on Russian hack of U.S. government

So, this two-part Trump tweet today was weird.

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of…. ….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

There is no evidence to support any of what Trump tweeted, of course. He's lying.

"Officials at the White House had been prepared to put out a statement Friday afternoon that accused Russia of being 'the main actor' in the hack, but were told at the last minute to stand down," reports The Associated Press:

Officials at the White House had been prepared to put out a statement Friday afternoon that accused Russia of being "the main actor" in the hack, but were told at the last minute to stand down, according to one U.S. official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. It is not clear whether Pompeo got that message before his interview, but officials are now scrambling to figure out how to square the disparate accounts. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the statement or the basis of Trump's claims. The State Department also did not respond to questions about Pompeo's remarks. Throughout his presidency, Trump has refused to blame Russia for well-documented hostilities, including its interference in the 2016 election to help him get elected. He blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for Russia's annexation of Crimea, has endorsed allowing Russia to return to the G-7 group of nations and has never taken the country to task for allegedly putting bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. Pompeo in the interview said the government was still "unpacking" the cyberespionage operation and some of it would likely remain classified. "But suffice it to say there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of U.S. government systems and it now appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well," he said.

More at the Associated Press: Trump downplays Russia in first comments on hacking campaign