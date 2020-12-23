Beautiful black and white footage of snowboarding

Andrea James

Nicholas Wolken and Lars Popp hit the slopes of Mount Baker, Crystal Mountain, and Mount Bachelor in this sumptuously shot in all kinds of precipitation:

It's also a slight hint to the predominantly moist weather we experienced on our visit State-side. A trip where our rental car smelled like a pack of wet dogs 24/7, and even with rain so persistent it could soak through the toughest of Gore-Tex, it could not dampen our spirits or stop our mission to film Yearning For Turning in the Pacific North West.

Image: YouTube / KORUA Shapes