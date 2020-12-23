Trump gives out 26 MORE pardons: Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Charles Kushner, other cronies

• Part two of Pardonpalooza just hit. Part one was yesterday.

On Wednesday, outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump gave out 26 more pardons, including to his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, to Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone, to Jared Kushner's felon father Charles Kushner, and other longtime personal and political allies of the Trump family.

Comically corrupt.

Of 65 pardons and commutations Trump granted before today, "60 have gone to petitioners who had a personal tie to Mr. Trump or who helped his political aims," reports the New York Times:

One recipient of a pardon was a family member, Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Two others who were pardoned declined to cooperate with prosecutors in connection with the special counsel's Russia investigation: Paul Manafort, his 2016 campaign chairman, and Roger J. Stone Jr., his longtime informal adviser and friend. They were the most prominent names in a batch of 26 pardons and three commutations disclosed by the White House after Mr. Trump left for his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., for the holiday. Also on the list released on Wednesday was Margaret Hunter, the estranged wife of former Representative Duncan D. Hunter, Republican of California. Both of them had pleaded guilty to charges of misusing campaign funds for personal expenses. Mr. Hunter was pardoned by Mr. Trump on Tuesday, as part of a first pre-Christmas wave of grants of clemency to 20 convicts, more than half of whom did not meet the Justice Department guidelines for consideration of pardons or commutations. They included a former Blackwater guard sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killing of 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007.

More at The New York Times: Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner

Of the 65 pardons and commutations Trump granted before today, *60* went to people with personal or political ties to Trump.



We are witnessing the inevitable conclusion of the most corrupt presidency in history. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) December 24, 2020

Based on reading the parts of the Mueller report on Manafort many times…



I do think that this pardon now significantly amplifies Donald J. Trump's criminal exposure for obstruction of justice.



Rudy Giuliani a likely co-conspirator in helping dangle the pardon in first place. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) December 24, 2020

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse responded to President Trump issuing full pardons to 26 more people tonight by saying: "This is rotten to the core" https://t.co/61MI6Ro10t — Axios (@axios) December 24, 2020

Just thinking about how George Floyd was accused of passing a bad $20 bill and a police officer decided he had to die for that on the day several rich white men – who were found guilty of lying to FBI, bank fraud, tax fraud – get pardoned. — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) December 24, 2020

