Christmas lunacy from Jean-Luc Picard

Miss Cellania

John C. Worsley has a thing for Star Trek and Christmas. For years, he's been editing Star Trek clips to fashion 23rd-century versions of classic Christmas songs. Now he's taken on the challenge of recreating Mariah Carey's mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," sung by Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The entire song is covered, the editing is the best he's done, and there are some lyrical surprises to make you grin.