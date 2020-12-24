John C. Worsley has a thing for Star Trek and Christmas. For years, he's been editing Star Trek clips to fashion 23rd-century versions of classic Christmas songs. Now he's taken on the challenge of recreating Mariah Carey's mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," sung by Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The entire song is covered, the editing is the best he's done, and there are some lyrical surprises to make you grin.
Christmas lunacy from Jean-Luc Picard
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- christmas music
- Jean-Luc Picard
- John C. Worsley
- star trek
Marvel fans react to Pence's new name of Space Force members
"Guardians". Yes, just like Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy". Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that the name for members of the newest branch of the armed forces, Space Force, established by the Trump administration a year ago, is going to make us think of a gun-toting raccoon, a tree that always tells you his… READ THE REST
Star Trek: Discovery actors play D&D as a creative storytelling outlet
Actors Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, True Blood) and Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Justice League, Magic Mike) have talked about the value of actors playing D&D. Turns out, some of the cast of Discovery have discovered the same. In this Dice Breaker piece, they reveal that a group of Discovery cast members have been playing the… READ THE REST
Ten horror movies written by Richard Matheson
Last week, I wrote a piece on The Incredible Shrinking Man, which was based on a book by Richard Matheson. Besides writing The Shrinking Man, Matheson wrote such other notable books as I Am Legend, A Stir of Echoes, Hell House, and What Dreams May Come. He also wrote prolifically for movies and television. He… READ THE REST
Lemonade is insuring pets for as little as $10 a month — and it's time get onboard
For most of us, our pets are the center of our universes. They get a Christmas stocking above the fireplace, a birthday celebration most kids would envy, and, of course, we make sure they never miss a meal. So why do we hesitate when it comes to investing in their health and wellness with an… READ THE REST
If you haven't tried compression therapy, the Reathlete can knock out leg and joint pain
No one is immune from the aches and pains of sore, tight muscles. The good news is that that tightness often means those muscles are actually getting stronger. Of course, that doesn't wipe away the bad news that it can occasionally be pretty darn painful. For athletes, or for those who spent a good portion… READ THE REST
This Duracell Jumpstarter can bring your battery back to life, even without another vehicle
If you're already considering all the day trips you're going to take in 2021 to make up for basically going nowhere in 2020, you're not alone. Of course, that means not only making sure your car or truck is still in tip-top travel condition, but that you're also ready in case of an emergency. Less… READ THE REST