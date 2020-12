Stuffed with greenery and title keywords, the Green Vegetable Produce Sprouting Broccoli Skull Statue Long Healthy Eating Salad Themed Skeleton Head Cranium Bizarre Ossuary Macabre Halloween Decorative Figurine (Broccoli Floret) is currently the best post-Christmas gift available on Amazon.

It's 5" tall, 6.25" long and 5" deep, weighs about 13 ounces, and a perfect memento mori assuring you that the end will eventually come irrespective of how healthy your diet is.

↬ Teresa Nielsen Hayden