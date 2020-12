Very sweet dog.

"Blaze, my Siberian Husky, twitches and runs in his sleep quite often, but when his feet are against the radiator he makes a lot of noise! And if I'm asleep downstairs it wakes me up! Sometimes he even does little squeaky barks in his sleep but he never barks when he's awake, he usually only howls!"

This video was captured on December 26, 2020, in Guernsey.