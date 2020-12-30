Turning a pile of broken glass into a lampshade

It's time-consuming, it's expensive, and it's ridiculously tedious, but as well-known YouTube maker, Peter Brown, puts it "This should not exist." Peter took broken glass from a large shattered window and turned it into a lampshade.

The process involved making a wooden buck, then making a silicone mold, and then building the shade on the inside of the mold, one glass piece at a time. If you watch Peter's channel with any regularity, you know that making what shouldn't exist is kind of his thing.

Image: Screengrab