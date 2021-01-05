Trump rally speaker tells people to make it a 'mass spreader event' by hugging a stranger

"It's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!"

Whew. At a pro-Trump rally happening in Washington, DC right now, one of the speakers (identified as a pastor?) just told the attendees to make the MAGA rally a "mass spreader event" by hugging people nearby they don't know.

"I'm going to give everyone three action steps … turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don't know … it's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!"

Video and tweets from observers, below.

He is actually telling people to make this a "mass spreader event" by hugging people you don't know.



People very likely will die directly because of this man screaming "Jesus is King, Let Freedom Ring." — Bekah Congdon (@LibertyBeks) January 5, 2021