Trump rally speaker tells people to make it a 'mass spreader event' by hugging a stranger

Xeni Jardin

"It's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!"
— Trump rally speaker

Whew. At a pro-Trump rally happening in Washington, DC right now, one of the speakers (identified as a pastor?) just told the attendees to make the MAGA rally a "mass spreader event" by hugging people nearby they don't know.

"I'm going to give everyone three action steps … turn to the person next to you and give them a hug. Someone you don't know … it's a mass-spreader event! It's a mass-spreader event!"

Video and tweets from observers, below.