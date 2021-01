Cuddle Clones is a company that will make adorable stuffed recreations of your fur babies. Send in a photo and the money, receive a toy that resembles the animal. Among the most striking offerings is a golf club cosy, which is to say horrifyingly accurate decapitated pet heads.

Here's one of their facebook ads, as screengrabbed by Joel Johnson, who adds: "this is psycho".

The testimonial gallery has many others to enjoy.