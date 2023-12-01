A golden retriever with a wicked sense of humor hilariously soaked himself in a lake on purpose so that he could spray it on the nearest human around.

And it's obvious this wasn't the first time, as a person standing on a nearby deck knew what was coming and tried to run away. "No, no, no!" they screamed as they sprinted toward the house. But the water-logged doggo was too fast — and determined — to let his prey get away.

As soon as the pooch was in perfect spraying range, along came a most thorough shake, splashing his victim with a coat-load of lake water. "100% planned," says the doggo's TikTok caption (see video below, posted by conigliaro12).

Via Newsweek