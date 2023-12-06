Dog rescued from dryer vent

Sumter, South Carolina resident Spike was having a delightful dog day when his curiosity had an unintended consequence. Spike poked his head through a dryer vent hole at his home and, well, you can see the result above.

Fortunately, police and the fire department were able to help. They removed some siding and cut a hole around the dryer vent so Spike could be liberated.

According to a Sumter Police Department post on Facebook, the good boy "is doing fine, probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day."