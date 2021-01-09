Mesmo-rising Boba Fett sculpture time-lapse

More soothing maker project-watching as Steven Richter 3D prints and paints a set of Mandalorian armor (helmet and upper body plates) and then sculpts, casts, and paints a Boba Fett bust.
Image: YouTube
Image: YouTube
