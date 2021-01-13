Google and YouTube ban all political advertising for at least one week

CNN's Brian Fung reports that Google is banning all political advertising until Joe Biden's inauguration at the earliest. The company cites the riot at the U.S. Capitol and outgoing president Donald Trump's imminent impeachment.
Google told advertisers in a letter obtained by CNN that it won't allow ads about "candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the US Capitol, or future planned protests on these topics."