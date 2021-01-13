Trump won't pay Rudy Giuliani's legal bills

• "The president is pretty wound up," said one senior administration official

Twice impeached U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed aides not to pay Rudy Giuliani's legal fees, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for expenses Giuliani claims to have incurred while traveling on the president's behalf.

From the Washington Post:

Though Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men. Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani's moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election. As he watched impeachment quickly gain steam, Trump was upset generally that virtually nobody is defending him — including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, economic adviser Larry Kudlow, national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a senior administration official.

More: Trump is isolated and angry at aides for failing to defend him as he is impeached again