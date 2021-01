We regret to inform you that Peter Navarro and Maria Bartiromo are both at it again.

Peter Navarro: "The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3," "74 million Americans out there" are "pissed off" like him.

Maria Bartiromo: "We know that there were irregularities in this election."

Maria Bartiromo: "We know that there were irregularities in this election." pic.twitter.com/NFqdKQTjFK — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) January 14, 2021